Sutton Place Investors LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $396.65 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.72.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

