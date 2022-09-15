Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of XPeng Call Options (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 38,862 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the average volume of 24,533 call options.

XPeng Trading Down 0.7 %

XPEV opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. XPeng has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. On average, analysts expect that XPeng will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in XPeng by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 586,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in XPeng by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,084,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,647,000 after purchasing an additional 476,486 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in XPeng by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 92,933 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in XPeng by 1,083.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 72,612 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPEV. Bank of America lowered their price target on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.