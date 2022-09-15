Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCACU. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Newcourt Acquisition by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newcourt Acquisition by 676,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,261,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,201,000.

Newcourt Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCACU opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

