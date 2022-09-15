Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Globalink Investment by 2,809.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

Shares of GLLIU stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

