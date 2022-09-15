Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MITAU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MITAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Coliseum Acquisition by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

MITAU opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

