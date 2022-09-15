Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes $1.32 Million Position in CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of CleanTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,478,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanTech Acquisition by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 853,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 397,845 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanTech Acquisition by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 378,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,739,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanTech Acquisition Stock Up 11.2 %

NASDAQ CLAQ opened at $6.65 on Thursday. CleanTech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

CleanTech Acquisition Profile

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

