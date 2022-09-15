Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $758,000.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Burtech Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Burtech Acquisition Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

