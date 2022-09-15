Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Arrowroot Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARRW. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 10,234.6% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 558,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 553,489 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,154,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 198,468 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 80,350 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance
ARRW opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.30.
Arrowroot Acquisition Profile
Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrowroot Acquisition (ARRW)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.