Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Avalon Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $192,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,976,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAC opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Avalon Acquisition Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

