Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.72 Million in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 291.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JOFFU opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

