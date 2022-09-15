Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.58 Million in Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVEU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.
Alpine Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of REVEU stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. Alpine Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $11.21.
Alpine Acquisition Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Acquisition (REVEU)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVEU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.