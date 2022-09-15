Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.58 Million in Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVEU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Alpine Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of REVEU stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. Alpine Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

Alpine Acquisition Profile

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses.

