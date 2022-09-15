Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ITHAX Acquisition by 54.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on ITHAX Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ITHAX Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

ITHX stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18.

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

