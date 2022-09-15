Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 100,000 Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,054,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,040,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,431,000.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVCBU opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.