Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys New Stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.29% of KINS Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth $259,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth $262,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in KINS Technology Group by 51.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KINZ opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

In other KINS Technology Group news, major shareholder Systematic Strategies Cubist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,616.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

