Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGTAU. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $678,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $756,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGTAU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.83.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

