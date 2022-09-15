Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys New Position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 116,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAMAU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.