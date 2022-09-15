Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 51.2% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

TGAAU opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.