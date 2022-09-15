Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.79. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $178.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Insider Activity

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,597,000 after purchasing an additional 161,893 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 37,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

