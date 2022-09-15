SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Loren A. Unterseher Sells 29,794 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 29,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $333,096.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,230,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,537,325.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $9.93 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.05 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

SKYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.