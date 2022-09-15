Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Expands By 5,566.7%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, a growth of 5,566.7% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.
Grid Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MSMGF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Grid Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.
Grid Metals Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grid Metals (MSMGF)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.