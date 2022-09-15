Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Grows By 6,130.8%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 6,130.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Esprit Stock Down 9.1 %
Shares of ESPGY opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Esprit has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.49.
Esprit Company Profile
