Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Grows By 6,130.8%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 6,130.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Esprit Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of ESPGY opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Esprit has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

Get Esprit alerts:

Esprit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.