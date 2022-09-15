Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for XP Factory (LON:XPF)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
XP Factory Stock Down 6.9 %
LON:XPF opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. XP Factory has a 1-year low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 33.40 ($0.40). The firm has a market cap of £20.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.91.
XP Factory Company Profile
