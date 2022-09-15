Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STX. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.48.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $221,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after buying an additional 1,400,931 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after buying an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.