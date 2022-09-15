Sculptor Capital LP Raises Stake in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of ESGEN Acquisition worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,240,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 277,113 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,856,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,609,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ESGEN Acquisition by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 766,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 59,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,965,000.

ESAC stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

