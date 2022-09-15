Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 614,199 Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614,199 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II were worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

About Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.