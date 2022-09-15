Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 12,192 Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,087,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 40,751 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSDA opened at $9.89 on Thursday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

