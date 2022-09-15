Sculptor Capital LP Has $12.15 Million Position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,247,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,806 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in RXR Acquisition were worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RXRA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in RXR Acquisition by 0.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,418,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RXR Acquisition by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in RXR Acquisition by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,669,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after acquiring an additional 474,980 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $14,234,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in RXR Acquisition by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,425,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRA opened at $9.85 on Thursday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

