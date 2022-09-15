Sculptor Capital LP Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.12% of Waldencast worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Waldencast in the fourth quarter valued at $6,689,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Waldencast by 3.4% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Waldencast in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 39.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter.

Waldencast stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. Waldencast plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

WALD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

