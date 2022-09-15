Sculptor Capital LP Has $10.79 Million Stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,090,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,645 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 6.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 602,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 125,805 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 2,716.3% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 330,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 318,700 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 9.5% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 120,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $1,399,000.

DNAA stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

