Sculptor Capital LP Has $10.37 Million Stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) by 135.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,547 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,197,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 549,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFDR opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

Pathfinder Acquisition Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

