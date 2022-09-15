Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 505,160 Shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,160 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Prospector Capital by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,525,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 306,975 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,514,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 131,887 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Prospector Capital by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,143,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 391,470 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prospector Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 459,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $4,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Prospector Capital Price Performance

PRSR opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

About Prospector Capital

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.