SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of SciPlay from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. SciPlay had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.62 million. Analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 17.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 116,536 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in SciPlay by 3.9% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,724,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 10.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SciPlay during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SciPlay during the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

