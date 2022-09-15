Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 895 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

UPS opened at $190.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

