Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 557 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 46,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,482,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,537,294,000 after acquiring an additional 194,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,233,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $416.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.79. The company has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

