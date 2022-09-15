Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 3,654 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,196,000 after acquiring an additional 84,543 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $166.50 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.08 and its 200 day moving average is $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

