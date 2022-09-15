Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $127.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

