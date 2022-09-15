Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.86.

Starbucks Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.70 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

