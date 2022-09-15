Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

