Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Visa by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in Visa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 693,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $153,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 6.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Visa by 13.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,087,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $685,253,000 after purchasing an additional 370,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa stock opened at $199.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $376.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.64. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

