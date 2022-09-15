Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $93.12 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,946 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.9% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $93,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 224,325 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,760,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 56,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.