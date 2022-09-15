Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 886 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.28 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $129.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day moving average is $190.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $326.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

