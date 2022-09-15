Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Now Covered by Westpark Capital

Stock analysts at Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

RBBN stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $466.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

In related news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. purchased 1,639,344 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,435,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,679,003.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,001.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 244,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

