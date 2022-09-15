Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average of $119.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.