Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,088 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

NYSE PNC opened at $162.41 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.38 and a 200-day moving average of $169.90.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

