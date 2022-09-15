Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 573 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.8 %

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

UNH opened at $509.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

