Reviewing 2seventy bio (TSVT) & Its Peers

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) is one of 949 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare 2seventy bio to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of 2seventy bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of 2seventy bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 2seventy bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2seventy bio -496.68% -100.76% -43.84% 2seventy bio Competitors -3,226.41% -161.16% -24.40%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2seventy bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 2seventy bio Competitors 3072 13001 39159 631 2.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 2seventy bio and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

2seventy bio currently has a consensus target price of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 90.95%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 93.75%. Given 2seventy bio’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 2seventy bio has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 2seventy bio and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 2seventy bio $54.52 million -$292.21 million -1.51 2seventy bio Competitors $1.84 billion $246.51 million -4.21

2seventy bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 2seventy bio. 2seventy bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc., a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a collaboration arrangement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

