Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) PT Lowered to $8.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 173.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Rent the Runway from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

RENT stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,744 shares of company stock valued at $80,913 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,610,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,864,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

