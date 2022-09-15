Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renewable Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

