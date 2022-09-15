Quilter Plc Sells 250 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quilter Plc trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

