Quilter Plc Has $237.07 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 6.4% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $237,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

